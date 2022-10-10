Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $81.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.36). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.