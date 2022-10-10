Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) fell 10.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.50. 269,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,082,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.
CGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.89.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
