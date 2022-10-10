Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) fell 10.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.50. 269,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,082,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Stock Down 13.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.