Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.79

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 53905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from GBX 874 ($10.56) to GBX 824 ($9.96) in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 73.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palliser Capital UK Ltd increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 65.1% in the first quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 103,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 40,688 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

