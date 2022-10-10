Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.34

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNAGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 59456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.90.

Carvana Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. JS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 369.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

