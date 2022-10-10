Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.34

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 59456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.90.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.71.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. JS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 369.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

