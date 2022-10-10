Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Bought by Benefit Street Partners LLC

Benefit Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,191,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Casa Systems makes up 5.1% of Benefit Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Benefit Street Partners LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Casa Systems worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Casa Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Casa Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Casa Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Casa Systems by 51.9% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Casa Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 416,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CASA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Casa Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,752. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 69.55% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casa Systems

(Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

