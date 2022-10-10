Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 359,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,994 shares during the quarter. Catalent accounts for approximately 4.4% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $38,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Catalent by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.81. 8,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,643. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.89 and its 200 day moving average is $100.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.72. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $140.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $145,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,018 shares of company stock worth $1,873,343 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.88.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Stories

