CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.12

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 83746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

CBS Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12.

About CBS

(Get Rating)

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.