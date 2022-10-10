CCM Investment Advisers LLC Buys 1,631 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,244,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

