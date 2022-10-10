CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $13.03 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.1% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.32.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,023. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.