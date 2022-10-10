CCM Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 1.8% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,706 shares of company stock worth $5,766,896 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.34. The company had a trading volume of 64,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

