CCM Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,930 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.25 on Monday, hitting $284.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,800. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $132.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,066. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

