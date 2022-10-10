CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 42,382 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,382 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.38.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.93. 22,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.