Celanese (NYSE:CE) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CE. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Celanese Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE CE traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.86. The company had a trading volume of 65,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,385. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.69 and a 200 day moving average of $126.14. Celanese has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.42. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,512,000 after acquiring an additional 207,520 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,286,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 21.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after acquiring an additional 308,762 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,876,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

