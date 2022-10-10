Centcex (CENX) Price Up 4.6% This Week

Centcex (CENX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Centcex token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Centcex has a market cap of $13.61 million and approximately $31,859.00 worth of Centcex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centcex has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centcex Token Profile

Centcex was first traded on November 16th, 2021. Centcex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Centcex’s official Twitter account is @centcex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centcex is centcex.com.

Buying and Selling Centcex

According to CryptoCompare, “Centcex (CENX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Centcex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centcex is 0.00136052 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $34,965.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centcex.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centcex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centcex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centcex using one of the exchanges listed above.

