Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Shares Up 4.2%

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.62. 1,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 160,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 29.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

