Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up to $6.08

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $6.22. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 4,003 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CENX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $558.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.59.

Insider Activity at Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.41). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $856.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

