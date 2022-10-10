Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.52

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 6598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, Director Stephen M. Mclean bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen M. Mclean purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,617,356.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock valued at $107,705,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the second quarter valued at approximately $771,679,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Certara by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,813,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after buying an additional 503,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Certara by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,491,000 after buying an additional 74,266 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Certara by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,466,000 after buying an additional 1,034,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Certara by 0.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,528,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,179,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.