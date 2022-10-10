Changer Price Reaches $0.0624 on Exchanges (CNG)

Changer (CNG) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, Changer has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Changer has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $11,940.00 worth of Changer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Changer token can now be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Changer

Changer was first traded on July 24th, 2018. Changer’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,085,922 tokens. Changer’s official Twitter account is @changerofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Changer is changer.io. The official message board for Changer is medium.com/@changerofficial.

Changer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Changer (CNG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Changer has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Changer is 0.06571121 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://changer.io/.”

