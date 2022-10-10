Cheems Inu Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.26 Million (CINU)

Cheems Inu (CINU) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Cheems Inu has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. Cheems Inu has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and $20,041.00 worth of Cheems Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheems Inu token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003199 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cheems Inu Profile

Cheems Inu was first traded on November 18th, 2021. Cheems Inu’s total supply is 9,007,199,254,740,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. Cheems Inu’s official Twitter account is @cheemsinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cheems Inu’s official website is cheemsinu.net. The Reddit community for Cheems Inu is https://reddit.com/r/cheemsinu.

Cheems Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheems Inu (CINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheems Inu has a current supply of 9,007,199,254,740,991 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cheems Inu is 0 USD and is up 545.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $22,079.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheemsinu.net.”

