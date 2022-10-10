Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $182.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.64.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

LNG stock opened at $174.00 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $97.85 and a 12-month high of $178.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

