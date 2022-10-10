Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chewy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.06.
Chewy Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of CHWY opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.55 and a beta of 0.50. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22.
In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,954. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Chewy by 43.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 84.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
