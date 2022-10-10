Chicago Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. PCSB Financial comprises about 0.1% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCSB. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PCSB Financial by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 27,719 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PCSB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PCSB Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PCSB Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,640,000 after buying an additional 41,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PCSB Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 23,230 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCSB Financial Stock Performance

PCSB traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.12. 1,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,400. PCSB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95.

PCSB Financial Dividend Announcement

PCSB Financial ( NASDAQ:PCSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing, time, and demand; checking, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; and online and mobile deposit services, as well as cash management services comprising escrow, sweep, and lockbox accounts.

