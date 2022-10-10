China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $41.09 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 19th.

China Petroleum & Chemical Price Performance

SNP stock opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52.

China Petroleum & Chemical Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $2.103 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 234.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,711.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

(Get Rating)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

