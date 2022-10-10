China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $41.09 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 19th.
China Petroleum & Chemical Price Performance
SNP stock opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52.
China Petroleum & Chemical Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 234.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,711.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
About China Petroleum & Chemical
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.