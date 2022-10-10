ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Bought by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.20. 811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,688. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $232.84 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.49%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.