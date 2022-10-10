ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.02

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $662.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $232.84 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,824,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 0.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 165,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 49,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

