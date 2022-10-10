Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,912,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after buying an additional 1,508,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,022,000 after buying an additional 514,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 138.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,958,000 after purchasing an additional 514,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $47,361,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD remained flat at $70.72 during trading on Monday. 5,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,763. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.03. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.31 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

