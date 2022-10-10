CIBC Raises Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$33.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$37.67.

TSE:DND opened at C$15.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.29. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of C$11.88 and a 12-month high of C$50.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

