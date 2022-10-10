Clarity Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 15,553 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,329,000 after purchasing an additional 804,689 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 779,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,235,000 after purchasing an additional 768,545 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after purchasing an additional 675,688 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.03. 52,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,555. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.20.

