Clarity Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,941 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,851 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.6% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 240.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,052,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.46.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.32. 219,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,492,796. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $96.67 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $177.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

