Clarity Financial LLC Sells 13,510 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Clarity Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,510 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 549,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 239,921 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 80,463 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,879,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

PHYS traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.92. 31,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,190. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

