Clarity Financial LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.16.

Intel stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.40. 1,934,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,770,160. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

