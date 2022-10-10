CLV (CLV) Price Tops $0.0802 on Exchanges

CLV (CLV) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One CLV token can now be bought for about $0.0802 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CLV has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. CLV has a total market cap of $9.62 million and $2.70 million worth of CLV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CLV Profile

CLV (CLV) is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2021. CLV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CLV is medium.com/projectclover. The official website for CLV is clv.org. CLV’s official Twitter account is @clv_org.

CLV Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CLV (CLV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CLV has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 442,756,349 in circulation. The last known price of CLV is 0.08219278 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $815,909.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://clv.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CLV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CLV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CLV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

