Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock remained flat at $54.51 on Monday. 569,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,881,908. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $235.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.