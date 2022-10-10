Cofinex Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (CNX)

Cofinex (CNX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Cofinex token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cofinex has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Cofinex has a total market cap of $245,792.60 and $73,091.00 worth of Cofinex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cofinex Token Profile

Cofinex launched on March 17th, 2020. Cofinex’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,100,000 tokens. Cofinex’s official message board is medium.com/@cofinex. Cofinex’s official Twitter account is @cofinexexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cofinex is www.cofinex.io.

Buying and Selling Cofinex

According to CryptoCompare, “Cofinex (CNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cofinex has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cofinex is 0.11813622 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cofinex.io/.”

