Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE RFI opened at $12.24 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the first quarter worth about $190,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

