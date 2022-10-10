Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RFI opened at $12.24 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
