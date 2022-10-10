Coinweb Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $42.50 Million (CWEB)

Coinweb (CWEB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Coinweb has a total market capitalization of $42.50 million and approximately $781,919.00 worth of Coinweb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coinweb has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Coinweb token can now be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003164 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069804 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10671420 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Coinweb launched on December 6th, 2021. Coinweb’s total supply is 7,671,841,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,647,312,610 tokens. The official message board for Coinweb is coinweb.io/discover. Coinweb’s official website is www.coinweb.io. The Reddit community for Coinweb is https://reddit.com/r/coinweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinweb’s official Twitter account is @coinwebofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinweb (CWEB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinweb has a current supply of 7,671,841,068 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinweb is 0.02614866 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $763,673.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coinweb.io.”

