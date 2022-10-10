Colony Network Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.64 Million (CLNY)

Colony Network Token (CLNY) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Colony Network Token token can now be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Colony Network Token has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Colony Network Token has a market cap of $1.64 million and $50,906.00 worth of Colony Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,071.15 or 1.00021210 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003543 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00047221 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00061325 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022478 BTC.

Colony Network Token Profile

Colony Network Token (CLNY) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2014. Colony Network Token’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,000,000 tokens. Colony Network Token’s official Twitter account is @joincolony and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Colony Network Token is https://reddit.com/r/joincolony and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Colony Network Token is colony.io. Colony Network Token’s official message board is blog.colony.io.

Colony Network Token (CLNY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014and operates on the Ethereum platform. Colony Network Token has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

