Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.73

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 170313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Coloplast A/S from 1,080.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coloplast A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,023.33.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.