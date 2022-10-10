Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $35.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAG opened at $32.85 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

