Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after acquiring an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,085,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,726,000 after purchasing an additional 215,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Conagra Brands Stock Up 2.2 %

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.56. 195,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,245,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

