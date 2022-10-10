Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.0409 on Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $85.49 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,244.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00276740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00132066 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.01 or 0.00758693 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.77 or 0.00591192 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00253230 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.04163657 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,124,212.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

