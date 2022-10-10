ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,344 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Capital World Investors increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.59. The stock had a trading volume of 279,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,857. The stock has a market cap of $150.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.96.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

