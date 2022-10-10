ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,624 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,844 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 254,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.8 %

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.62. 206,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,182,857. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.96. The company has a market cap of $152.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

