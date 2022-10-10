Conscious Value Network (CVNT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $49,549.00

Conscious Value Network (CVNT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, Conscious Value Network has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One Conscious Value Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00002032 BTC on major exchanges. Conscious Value Network has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $49,549.00 worth of Conscious Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conscious Value Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003166 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069623 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10643676 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Conscious Value Network Profile

Conscious Value Network launched on December 17th, 2018. Conscious Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Conscious Value Network is medium.com/cwv-blockchain. The official website for Conscious Value Network is cvn.io. Conscious Value Network’s official Twitter account is @cvn_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conscious Value Network is https://reddit.com/r/u/cvn_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conscious Value Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Conscious Value Network (CVNT) is a cryptocurrency . Conscious Value Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Conscious Value Network is 0.38901628 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $42,776.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://cvn.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conscious Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conscious Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conscious Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conscious Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conscious Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.