ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Price Target Cut to GBX 290 by Analysts at Barclays

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNVVY. Peel Hunt cut ConvaTec Group to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $256.67.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNVVY remained flat at $9.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.05.

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

About ConvaTec Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0549 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

