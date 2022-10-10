Convex Finance Price Reaches $5.59 on Top Exchanges (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.73 million and $7.20 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $5.59 or 0.00029110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance launched on May 17th, 2021. Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,591,088 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,814,665 tokens. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Convex Finance is convexfinance.medium.com. The official website for Convex Finance is www.convexfinance.com.

Convex Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Convex Finance (CVX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Convex Finance has a current supply of 94,591,087.61161031 with 67,683,254.44943301 in circulation. The last known price of Convex Finance is 5.46998941 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $6,432,555.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.convexfinance.com/.”

