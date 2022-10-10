Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) versus Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Critical Survey

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) and Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of Cloopen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Coupa Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Cloopen Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coupa Software and Cloopen Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupa Software $725.29 million 5.79 -$379.04 million ($4.59) -12.06 Cloopen Group $117.65 million 1.24 -$75.43 million ($15.64) -0.06

Profitability

Cloopen Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupa Software. Coupa Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cloopen Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Coupa Software and Cloopen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupa Software -43.73% -24.29% -4.75% Cloopen Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Coupa Software has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloopen Group has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Coupa Software and Cloopen Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupa Software 3 8 10 0 2.33 Cloopen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coupa Software presently has a consensus target price of $84.05, indicating a potential upside of 51.86%. Given Coupa Software’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than Cloopen Group.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform offers procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment solutions that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and specialized solutions, including strategic sourcing, contract management, contingent workforce, supplier risk management, supply chain design and planning, treasury management, and spend analysis. It serves businesses in various industries, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, and technology. The company markets its platform primarily through a direct sales force. Coupa Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions. It serves a customer base consisting of enterprises of various industries, including internet, telecommunications, financial services, education, industrial manufacturing, and energy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

