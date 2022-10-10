Covenant Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $131.35 Million (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Covenant has traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar. Covenant has a market capitalization of $131.35 million and $29,666.00 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covenant token can now be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00012637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003169 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069793 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10669637 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Covenant

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,064,961 tokens. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant (COVN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Covenant has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Covenant is 2.56239806 USD and is down -6.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,521.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://covenantchild.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

