Covenant Partners LLC Acquires 1,062 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 43,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 29,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,110,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,202,000 after purchasing an additional 32,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.22. 26,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,594. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.70 and a 1-year high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.46.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

