Covenant Partners LLC Acquires 1,563 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 5.7% of Covenant Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $782,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $211.64. 17,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,555. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.75 and its 200 day moving average is $238.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

